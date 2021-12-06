A magnificent home of yesteryear... a 1912 masterpiece of design, flow, sprawling space and craftsmanship... ideally located in the heart of the tree streets overlooking the picturesque views of Waynesboro. Such great potential awaits here to use this solid architecture to update or redesign to make another owner's treasure! Contact your realtor to arrange a closer look and ask for attached information on MLS to be shared regarding this property. (Due to the nature of repairs needed: i.e. peeling paint on both exterior and interior with some plaster cracks, front and back porch repairs, etc. this house will not likely qualify for mortgage loans.) Sold strictly as is.
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $200,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch a zookeeper help penguins share their Christmas wishes at the London Zoo.
- Updated
The opportunistic Gladiators ensured their quest for a sixth-straight Class 1 football championship trophy after pounding the Essex Trojans in the state semifinals Saturday.
- Updated
When fire crews arrived at the residence on Deerfield Valley Road, they found the house engulfed in flames.
Gladiator super fan E.R. Brooks hasn’t missed a football game — home or away — since 1999.
- Updated
The female victim was allegedly able to use pepper spray on her assailant and escape from the attack.
- Updated
Members of the classes of 1970 and 1971 presented Waynesboro girls basketball head coach Skylar Napier with a check for $6,645 at halftime of Tuesday's season opener.
- Updated
Waynesboro School Board members agreed Tuesday to appoint Dr. Ryan Barber as assistant superintendent.
- Updated
GREENVILLE—The Riverheads Gladiators will line up against a familiar opponent Saturday afternoon in the Class 1 state semifinals.
- Updated
The Waynesboro Choral Society’s Holly Jolly Christmas show returned this past Monday and Tuesday after the pandemic halted the chorus from being able to perform at all over the past two years.
- Updated
Santa is coming to town and bringing more than two dozen vendors to downtown Waynesboro along with him.