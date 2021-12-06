5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $200,000

A magnificent home of yesteryear... a 1912 masterpiece of design, flow, sprawling space and craftsmanship... ideally located in the heart of the tree streets overlooking the picturesque views of Waynesboro. Such great potential awaits here to use this solid architecture to update or redesign to make another owner's treasure! Contact your realtor to arrange a closer look and ask for attached information on MLS to be shared regarding this property. (Due to the nature of repairs needed: i.e. peeling paint on both exterior and interior with some plaster cracks, front and back porch repairs, etc. this house will not likely qualify for mortgage loans.) Sold strictly as is.