5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $249,000

Looking for tons of space to spread out? This Cape Cod may be just the one for you! 5 BR 3 BA home located just outside of Waynesboro City limits. First floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a full bath. Hardwoods are throughout most of the main floor and the living room has a fireplace for you to enjoy on these colder days. Upstairs includes 2 additional large bedrooms, full bathroom, and plenty of undereave storage. The walk-out basement has an extra-large family room with an additional fireplace, another bedroom, full bath, and utility room. The outside has a storage building for additional storage. Convenient to stores, hospitals, and interstates. Needs some TLC but great bones! Has great potential

