5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $360,000

Nothing to do but MOVE IN! What a Great Find in the City. 1/2 Acre Kid and Pet Friendly Yard. Plenty of room and Brand new EVERYTHING! Updated Electrical and Panel, New Architectural 50 Year Roof, Shiny and Beautiful Hardwood Floors, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Laundry, Kitchen and Mudroom. 2021 Trend Paint throughout entire house. And to top it all off, the Kitchen has a Stainless LG Suite Appliance Package including Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher! No Curtains Necessary as Brand New Blinds were installed! Quick Easy Access to I-64 and all major roads. Convenient to Restaurants, Downtown, Grocery Stores, Child Care and the Park. Don't forget you get an updated Storage Building too.