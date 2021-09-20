5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $375,000

Here today and gone tomorrow. Come see this Beautifully maintained home in the City with so much space and looks as good as new. It has been freshly painted and has new carpeting throughout. This home also has a 2nd Master bedroom on the 2nd floor. Numerous updates over the years has kept this home in move in ready condition. Need to relax after a long day at work, well bring your Rocking chair and sit out in the Sunroom and enjoy that cold glass of Tea you deserve. Need storage, say no more. Check out the walk up attic with the entrance located in the garage. And great location for dining out or shopping and that daily commute to Charlottesville or Harrisonburg. Call me today for your private showing. Welcome home!! Motivated Seller!!