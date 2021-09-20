Here today and gone tomorrow. Come see this Beautifully maintained home in the City with so much space and looks as good as new. It has been freshly painted and has new carpeting throughout. This home also has a 2nd Master bedroom on the 2nd floor. Numerous updates over the years has kept this home in move in ready condition. Need to relax after a long day at work, well bring your Rocking chair and sit out in the Sunroom and enjoy that cold glass of Tea you deserve. Need storage, say no more. Check out the walk up attic with the entrance located in the garage. And great location for dining out or shopping and that daily commute to Charlottesville or Harrisonburg. Call me today for your private showing. Welcome home!! Motivated Seller!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
- Updated
Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
- Updated
For the second time, a cement statue of an angel that stands in front of the gravestones of Kathy Sprouse and Scott Campbell at Augusta Memorial Park has been stolen.
- Updated
Stuarts Draft went toe-to-toe with Riverheads in the first half Friday night, but the Gladiators cranked up their running game in the second half.
- Updated
Retired resident Virginia Hanifl recently achieved her goal of walking through every street in the city of Waynesboro.
- Updated
Virginia State Police say charges are pending an investigation.
- Updated
During Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Bobby Henderson stated that the proposed animal ordinance would no longer be voted on at the end of the month and is being re-evaluated.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.
- Updated
If Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm.
- Updated
Rockbridge County’s football team is not afraid to put the ball in the air.