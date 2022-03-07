FULL OF CHARACHTER & CHARM! Solidly built traditional home convenient to all of Waynesboro. Lots of charm throughout with hardwood floors, multiple built-ins, and plenty of space to spread out. Kitchen features a gas range, double wall oven, tasteful backsplash, oversized island, and tons of cabinetry. Spacious family room features a brick fireplace, charming built-ins and exposed beams. Main floor is complete with formal living room, dining room and a half bath. Large owners suite located on 2nd floor, with four additional bedrooms and a full bath. Fully finished basement boasts a family room, full bath and built-in bar area. Back covered patio overlooks spacious fully fenced backyard with a conveying hot tub and storage shed. Two car attached garage adds convenience & additional storage space. This one was worth the wait!
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $424,900
