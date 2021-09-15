Over 5,000 square feet to stretch out on two floors! 5 BR, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath quality custom built home in a picturesque Waynesboro neighborhood. This home is the place to be - perfect for entertaining friends and family. Enjoy relaxing by the large heated inground salt water pool almost year round. This home could easily accommodate multiple generations with an almost completely finished full basement. Enjoy growing your own food? The backyard has raised beds for the urban gardener with well water available for the property irrigation system. Low or NO energy bills from the whole home solar panels make heating and cooling this home a breeze. Only five minutes to I-64 - a commuters dream! Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
- Updated
The much anticipated matchup between Riverheads and Lord Botetourt lived up to the hype.
- Updated
Saturday morning, Waynesboro citizens will have an opportunity to witness airplanes from Dynamic Aviation perform an honorary flyover to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Lassiter: As a child, my father was unable to attend Waynesboro High during segregation. Now he's an interim administrator there.
- Updated
Ordinarily, seeing my dad in the stands of a Waynesboro High School sporting event wouldn’t be picture-worthy.
State officials have shut down Waynesboro’s volleyball program for an additional two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Updated
Waynesboro’s defense converted three first-half turnovers into touchdowns.
- Updated
One week after a delayed start to their 2021 season, the Green Hornets are facing the possibility of another week off after their scheduled game Friday at Rockbridge County was postponed.
- Updated
Augusta County Schools have confirmed 155 new cases for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
- Updated
"The Great Rebuild" is still in the works at Wildlife Center of Virginia It's the biggest infrastructure renovation the campus has seen since moving to Waynesboro in 1995.