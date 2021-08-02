5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,000

Over 5,000 square feet to stretch out on two floors! 5 BR, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath quality custom built home in a picturesque Waynesboro neighborhood. This home is the place to be - perfect for entertaining friends and family. Enjoy relaxing by the large heated inground salt water pool almost year round. This home could easily accommodate multiple generations with an almost completely finished full basement. Enjoy growing your own food? The backyard has raised beds for the urban gardener with well water available for the property irrigation system. Low or NO energy bills from the whole home solar panels make heating and cooling this home a breeze. Only five minutes to I-64 - a commuters dream! Don't miss this one!