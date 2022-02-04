5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $605,000

This beautiful & unique property is nestled in downtown Waynesboro adjacent to the YMCA and Library. This stately home was once the residence of the Yount Family of Waynesboro. This home is well excess of 5,000 sq ft on 3 finished levels with a working elevator ranging from basement to 3rd floor. Entering the home starts with a massive foyer leading to the dining room that can seat 20 plus and a living room that is 17 x32. Home consist of 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half baths and 3 fireplaces. The kitchen is equipped with gas range, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, new flooring and backsplash. Since 2018 the renovations have been complete on all facilities regarding water including all bathrooms, the kitchen the mudroom and laundry room including butlers pantry. The 1st floor does consist of a bedroom rear with a full bath. The 2nd floor consist of 3 oversized bedrooms with 2 full baths. The 3rd floor consist of individually living space including full bath, bedroom and living space in addition to 250 sq ft finished bonus room with heated and cooled storage. The exterior is well landscaped with 5 rear parking spaces and an outdoor uncovered courtyard for entertaining.