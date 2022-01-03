Elegance abounds in this move in ready home. Imagine coffee on the back deck while watching the deer in the private manicured yard. There are 2 master suites and laundry on first floor with extra wide doorways. Upstairs has roughed in bonus room ready to finish into more living space or use as storage as well as 2 over sized bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill bath. Enjoy your family time int he home theater in the gigantic basement with kitchenette. Bonus office for working from home or home schooling. Plenty of room to spread out and entertain just in time for the Holidays! Located 3.3 miles from Augusta Health and easy access to 64 & 81.
5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $749,000
