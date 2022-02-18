5 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $749,900

Your future is BRIGHT on Brighton Blvd! One owner custom built home nestled away in beautiful Village Green at the Lake! Immaculately maintained home offering plenty of space for everyone to S-P-R-E-A-D out! (over 4600 sq ft!) Complete with main level living & TWO master suites! Ideal home for multigenerational living... The wonderful flowing floor plan is flooded with natural light & tastefully designed! Upstairs offers two more large bedrooms with jack & jill bath AND an unfinished bonus room just in case you have future ideas! Basement is bright with that extra game room/theater room space you crave, home office, full bath AND ample storage space too! Sought after county location in a neighborhood where things are rarely sold, Convenient to I64/I81 & AMC! Bring the fishing pole, resident's enjoy the huge neighborhood lake!