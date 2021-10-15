5 Bedroom home boasting 2 gas fireplaces, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, a first floor master and family room, as well as a bottom floor family room with fireplace, wetbar and walk out access. A rare find with a 2 car garage and an oversized deck perfect for entertaining and plenty of room for a hot tub. With 5br, 3ba & 3012sqft this is the perfect multi-family home!
5 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $579,000
