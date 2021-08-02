5 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $639,000

This spacious mountaintop home with detached carraige house overlooks the 14th green of the Devils Knob Golf course. It has undergone a complete renovation, has been beautifully updated and with all new furnishings is ready to enjoy. The main house offers two master suites (1st and 2nd floors), two additional bedrooms, complimented by 3 full baths and 2 half baths. The home features soaring ceilings in the great room, a wood burning stone fireplace, dining room, 2 separate living rooms & deck access. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and a butler's pantry w/bar, large storage closets, laundry & utility sink. Two of the bedrooms have private porches and the home was altered by the previous full-time owner to accommodate a handicap resident. A ski locker and artic entry is handy for skiers returning from the slopes. Unique feature on this property is the carriage house located adjacent to the main house. It boasts a full apartment above the oversized 2 car garage & is well-suited as a guest house, office or separate rental. Apartment contains a comfortable living area, small dining/kitchenette area, plus a bedroom and full bath. Has wifi & a whole house generator, backup heating system & central AC.