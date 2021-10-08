6 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $1,795,000

MAGNIFICIENT….is one word that describes this unique custom built Contemporary home located in Southern Augusta County. Presenting 122+/- Picturesque acres with a commanding view of the Blue Ridge, working barn and Great fencing. This hilltop setting provides sought after privacy with a long private driveway. This beautify features massive stone fireplaces, cherry, oak and hickory floors, some with inlays for dramatic effect. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops plus a butler’s pantry.. Diningroom and living room plus a den all on the first level. 2 master bedrooms, one on each level. Lower level has rec room, office space an an additional bedrooms. This home was awarded BEST NEW DESIGN IN VA By SMBW Architecture in Richmond when it was constructed. Wouldn’t you love to own this one of a kind masterpiece? Second home on property is 1680 sq ft. ranch on a basement, in need of a well and septic.