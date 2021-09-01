Built in 1800, 3470 Old Lynchburg Rd this is a historic property that was once a Civil War general store. Renovated in 1996, the home now offers modern comfort, classic style, and the privacy of over 52 acres. The interior features antique beams and vaulted ceilings, 5 stone fireplaces, beautiful moldings, and historic details. The exterior and outdoor spaces include large porches, a bluestone courtyard, a private hot tub and sauna, and a nearby stream. Also found on the property are a guest house built as a music studio and a 7,800 sq/ft indoor tennis facility/gym space, which could be utilized a number of ways. This is a very unique property about 12-miles south of Charlottesville in quiet country road setting.
6 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $1,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the outcome of Friday night’s game — Fort lost to Turner Ashby — it was unforgettable night for the students in the student section.
- Updated
Once completed, the warehouse will be leased out to a national retailer.
- Updated
No children were present at the time of the stabbing.
- Updated
A collision between two vehicles last week has resulted in the death of an Augusta County woman.
- Updated
The Virginia State Police are investigating the possibility that one of the vehicles was racing directly before a head-on collision with another vehicle.
- Updated
Even short-handed the Riverheads football program is still a powerhouse.
- Updated
“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”
- Updated
A newly painted crosswalk at Kate Collins Middle School should catch the eyes of unfamiliar drivers and students.
- Updated
Dunkin' in Waynesboro, which finally opened its doors Monday, will have its grand opening on Saturday morning.
- Updated
Stuarts Draft native and Fishburne quarterback Chase Altis is looking to change the team culture at the military school in Waynesboro.