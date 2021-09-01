6 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $1,750,000

Built in 1800, 3470 Old Lynchburg Rd this is a historic property that was once a Civil War general store. Renovated in 1996, the home now offers modern comfort, classic style, and the privacy of over 52 acres. The interior features antique beams and vaulted ceilings, 5 stone fireplaces, beautiful moldings, and historic details. The exterior and outdoor spaces include large porches, a bluestone courtyard, a private hot tub and sauna, and a nearby stream. Also found on the property are a guest house built as a music studio and a 7,800 sq/ft indoor tennis facility/gym space, which could be utilized a number of ways. This is a very unique property about 12-miles south of Charlottesville in quiet country road setting.