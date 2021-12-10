Custom built DREAM HOME! Now's your chance to own this gorgeous home built by a master craftsman, constructed like a fortress with 2x6 walls, 2x10 rafters, poured concrete foundation to stand the test of time! Stunning home with soaring double foyer entry way, trayed ceilings, FLOODED with natural light & perched on 7 acres gazing at the MOUNTAINS! Large rooms, stunning floor plan with attention to detail complete with built-ins, nooks and amazing sunroom (where you will never want to leave!) Bright white kitchen, WALK IN pantry, hardwood floors, main floor master suite, the list goes on! Full basement even offers guest quarters ideal for inlaws complete with sep. entrance & drive! Lots of mature fruit trees, gardens & greenspace AND a nice POND on the property! Located minutes from Historic Staunton city, RIVERHEADS school district! Better hurry!
6 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $799,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gladiator super fan E.R. Brooks hasn’t missed a football game — home or away — since 1999.
- Updated
The opportunistic Gladiators ensured their quest for a sixth-straight Class 1 football championship trophy after pounding the Essex Trojans in the state semifinals Saturday.
- Updated
Members of the classes of 1970 and 1971 presented Waynesboro girls basketball head coach Skylar Napier with a check for $6,645 at halftime of Tuesday's season opener.
- Updated
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday urged Gov. Ralph Northam to build in tax cuts for Virginians into his administration’s outgoing two-year budget, arguing that higher-than-expected revenues suggest the state is taxing people too much.
- Updated
"I’m just trying to pass to them the passion I have, not only for Waynesboro but for the game of basketball," first-year head coach Jacobie Napier said.
- Updated
Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes held a town hall meeting on Tuesday night where she fielded questions and comments on the proposed legislation that would allow Augusta County to build a courthouse facility in Verona.
- Updated
GREENVILLE—The Riverheads Gladiators will line up against a familiar opponent Saturday afternoon in the Class 1 state semifinals.
- Updated
Augusta County, at last, knows its direction. Whether it happens next year or five years later, the county’s court future is in Verona.
“I’m trying to drill into them that they have to stay motivated,” Napier said. “They have to be eager to learn, want to learn, and they’ve got to put in extra work besides the two hours of practice.”
- Updated
A year after going undefeated in Shenandoah District play, Wilson Memorial will have a new look for the 2021-22 season.