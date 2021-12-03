Custom built DREAM HOME! Now's your chance to own this gorgeous home built by a master craftsman, constructed like a fortress with 2x6 walls, 2x10 rafters, poured concrete foundation to stand the test of time! Stunning home with soaring double foyer entry way, trayed ceilings, FLOODED with natural light & perched on 7 acres gazing at the MOUNTAINS! Large rooms, stunning floor plan with attention to detail complete with built-ins, nooks and amazing sunroom (where you will never want to leave!) Bright white kitchen, WALK IN pantry, hardwood floors, main floor master suite, the list goes on! Full basement even offers guest quarters ideal for inlaws complete with sep. entrance & drive! Lots of mature fruit trees, gardens & greenspace AND a nice POND on the property! Located minutes from Historic Staunton city, RIVERHEADS school district! Better hurry!
6 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $829,900
