Welcome home to The Hazel. This 2-car garage single-family home is highlighted by a large great room adjoining a gourmet kitchen with an island overlooking the dining area. Just off the garage, a first-floor guest suite means you don't have to sacrifice your flex room at the front of the home, which makes an ideal office or play space. Upstairs, three bedrooms feature a walk-in closet, share a hall bath, and lead to a 2nd floor loft. Your luxury owner's suite includes a dual-vanity bath and two walk-in closets. Add more space & style by finishing the basement to get the most out of The Hazel. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.