Whoa!! THIS is the house you have been waiting for! Offering over 4300 sq ft you can bring the entire family (and may even lose them in them in this house!) Nestled away in a quiet area in popular Wintergreen resort, prepare to be amazed! Totally renovated, freshly painted, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, new appliances, new faucets, even new toilets! Fresh new style, feels like 'Magnolia home' meets the cabin life! Comfortable, clean & perfection! Lots of outdoor space with 2 large covered porches to watch the deer from! Wintergreen ski resort is ideal for your dream getaway home but also comfortable enough for a full time residence, work from home with high speed internet- why fight traffic when you can hide out in the mountains? NOW is the time!
6 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen - $779,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chesapeake man received a 10-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from an accident last April that killed Waynesboro civic icon Anne Seaton.
A woman and boy died in a fire early Thursday morning in Augusta County.
A coaching giant: Anchored by his Valley values, Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks finds success at Virginia Tech
You can take Kenny Brooks out of Waynesboro, but not the Waynesboro out of Kenny Brooks.
The rottweiler was subsequently seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter, the police department said.
“This past year, I can tell you, it’s been absolute hell," Sheriff Donald Smith said as he urged the Board of Supervisors to find funds to increase deputy pay.
Buffalo Gap held Staunton to just two field goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half Tuesday night.
When Ellen Morris received her diploma for her master’s degree in graphic design, she had mixed feelings.
High School Boys Basketball Standings
Wilson Memorial outscored Waynesboro 24-4 in the second quarter.
"We're at a pivotal point where it's just not hospitals and caregivers. It's all of us together. And so that's why we're coming together today to ask for our community's support.”