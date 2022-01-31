6 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen - $779,900

Whoa!! THIS is the house you have been waiting for! Offering over 4300 sq ft you can bring the entire family (and may even lose them in them in this house!) Nestled away in a quiet area in popular Wintergreen resort, prepare to be amazed! Totally renovated, freshly painted, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, new appliances, new faucets, even new toilets! Fresh new style, feels like 'Magnolia home' meets the cabin life! Comfortable, clean & perfection! Lots of outdoor space with 2 large covered porches to watch the deer from! Wintergreen ski resort is ideal for your dream getaway home but also comfortable enough for a full time residence, work from home with high speed internet- why fight traffic when you can hide out in the mountains? NOW is the time!