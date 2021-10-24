7 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,850,000

Located in the heart of the 151 Wine & Brew Trail, this stunning c. 1915 home has been extensively renovated while preserving the original charm. Situated on 2000 feet of the Rockfish River with Pilot and Blue Ridge mountain views, this former B&B can easily be utilized as such or makes a perfect country home. Enjoy all of the modern conveniences in the newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms while relaxing in the charm of a historic Nelson County equestrian estate. Never miss a thing working from home with high speed fiber optic internet. This home boasts a separate space with panoramic views that can be used as an office, studio or gym. The guest cottage is complete with 2 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms and its own kitchen. Bring your horses to the 6 stall horse barn and your chickens to the adorable coop. Abundant garden space and stocked fishing spots on the property invite you to enjoy the outdoors.