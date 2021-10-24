 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,850,000

7 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,850,000

7 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,850,000

Located in the heart of the 151 Wine & Brew Trail, this stunning c. 1915 home has been extensively renovated while preserving the original charm. Situated on 2000 feet of the Rockfish River with Pilot and Blue Ridge mountain views, this former B&B can easily be utilized as such or makes a perfect country home. Enjoy all of the modern conveniences in the newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms while relaxing in the charm of a historic Nelson County equestrian estate. Never miss a thing working from home with high speed fiber optic internet. This home boasts a separate space with panoramic views that can be used as an office, studio or gym. The guest cottage is complete with 2 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms and its own kitchen. Bring your horses to the 6 stall horse barn and your chickens to the adorable coop. Abundant garden space and stocked fishing spots on the property invite you to enjoy the outdoors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf
Government

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf

  • Updated

With election day just weeks away, the Staunton Branch of the NAACP held a public forum Monday night at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton. Republican Delegate John Avoli and Democratic nominee Randall Wolf, the two candidates who are currently running for Delegate of Virginia’s 20th District, engaged in an hour-long discussion covering several local topics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert