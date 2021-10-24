Located in the heart of the 151 Wine & Brew Trail, this stunning c. 1915 home has been extensively renovated while preserving the original charm. Situated on 2000 feet of the Rockfish River with Pilot and Blue Ridge mountain views, this former B&B can easily be utilized as such or makes a perfect country home. Enjoy all of the modern conveniences in the newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms while relaxing in the charm of a historic Nelson County equestrian estate. Never miss a thing working from home with high speed fiber optic internet. This home boasts a separate space with panoramic views that can be used as an office, studio or gym. The guest cottage is complete with 2 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms and its own kitchen. Bring your horses to the 6 stall horse barn and your chickens to the adorable coop. Abundant garden space and stocked fishing spots on the property invite you to enjoy the outdoors.
7 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Waynesboro High School hasn’t had a competition cheer team for the past six seasons. For context, that’s the year the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
The Cougars and Riverheads sit atop the rankings in their respective regions.
National Veterinary Technicians Week celebrated by staff at Waynesboro's Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic
- Updated
The veterinary technicians at Waynesboro's Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic celebrate National Veterinary Technicians Week by reflecting on their careers and how they're teaching some of the next generation at Blue Ridge Community College.
- Updated
After five straight road games and a bye week, the Riverheads High School football team finally returned to home turf Friday night.
Stuarts Draft cheerleading team wins Shenandoah District championship; Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial secure regional berths
- Updated
On a day featuring a lot of sensational competition cheer performances, Stuarts Draft was still best.
- Updated
Wilson Memorial will be dedicating its track as the Gary Kessler Track at Steve Geiman Stadium during Friday night’s football game against Stuarts Draft.
- Updated
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Riverside Shopping Center co-owner Larry Skillman says the area has been plagued for months, perhaps years, by people he describes as “drifters” and “homeless.”
- Updated
With election day just weeks away, the Staunton Branch of the NAACP held a public forum Monday night at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton. Republican Delegate John Avoli and Democratic nominee Randall Wolf, the two candidates who are currently running for Delegate of Virginia’s 20th District, engaged in an hour-long discussion covering several local topics.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.