BEHOLD THE BLUETICK! Abe is a bluetick coonhound who is estimated to be 4 years old and weighs about 60-65... View on PetFinder
Abe
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waynesboro residents craving homemade Southern food, including fried chicken, have another option when it comes to dining.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a health-oriented fast-food chain, recently opened in Waynesboro.
Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest celebrates winners and raises funds for volunteer tutoring service
CHURCHVILLE — It was a furry-filled afternoon for pet-lovers Monday as they celebrated the Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest.
Whether it is increased registration or voters getting mail from a candidate, advance turnout for next week’s 6th Congressional District Republican Primary has been steady in Waynesboro and Augusta County.
Revisions to Waynesboro’s noise ordinance will be considered in the coming weeks and could include a restriction on daytime noise.
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park earlier this year exceeded the ride's weight limit by nearly 100 pounds, autopsy report says.
A Buxton, N.C., man died Wednesday afternoon after being rescued from the ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Ward D Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter will run for re-election in November.
A Waynesboro Circuit Court jury needed but 40 minutes Friday to return a sexual assault guilty verdict against a tattoo artist.