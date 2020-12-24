ACC Network analyst Dan Bonner works remotely from Staunton

“I worked with Jay a little bit last year. He’s a good, young, up-and-coming broadcaster. Since we’ve worked together in the past, that made this new working arrangement a little easier to deal with. Now, before the season is over, I may do a game with someone I have never worked with before and that could prove to be a little more difficult.”

Bonner also is working games for some of the regional networks, such as Raycom, and these games he has worked on site. But even those contests, according to Bonner, have a different feel.

“There’s nobody there — no fans, no students, no bands. You can hear the ball bouncing and you can hear the players talking. And, they have us set up away from the court so we’re not near any of the players or coaches. It’s just a different environment.”

Once the pandemic subsides, Bonner wonders if announcers will once again be heading out to the arenas to work a broadcast or will some games still be done remotely.

“One thing I think we’ve done — we’re proving we can do this and I think we’re showing that we can do it pretty well. Unless you’re a professional producer or director, I’m not sure you can tell a big difference. The everyday fan just wants to watch the game and I think we’re giving them a solid, quality broadcast,” Bonner said.