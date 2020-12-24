ACC Network analyst Dan Bonner works remotely from Staunton

STAUNTON — A few days ago, Dan Bonner worked as a color commentator for a college basketball game played in Tallahassee, Florida. Thirty minutes after the broadcast was over, he was ready to go to bed. Not just any bed, his own bed at his home in Verona.
No, Bonner hasn’t tapped in to some space-age, supersonic transport system, but he is tapping into a new way to broadcast a college basketball game as an analyst for the ACC Network.
After 40 plus years of broadcasting college hoops, Bonner feels like a rookie once again as he learns the nuances of remote broadcasting, the new norm forced upon the business by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Basically, it’s a zoom call,” Bonner said when asked to describe the remote broadcast. “It’s something completely different for me. It’s a challenge, but it allows me to keep working college basketball games.”
Most of the games broadcast by the ACC Network are run from control rooms on each campus. These control rooms have replaced the production truck. In its first year, all sports on the ACC Network — with the exception of football and men’s basketball — were produced from the control rooms. This fall, the pandemic forced the football broadcasts to be run from the control rooms with the announcers working remotely. The same process has carried over to the current basketball season.
The key element of the broadcast for the announcer is internet access.
“A lot of announcers are doing these games from home,” said Bonner, “but where I live in the county, I don’t have the internet service needed to pull this off.”
So, in order to work the games, Bonner needed a place with reliable, high-speed internet access.
That’s where the Staunton Innovation Hub entered the picture.
“This is a great space,” Bonner said of his office/studio housed in the former News Leader building. “I have my own office. I can leave all the equipment here and lock things up. The rent is month-to-month. It’s a really good set-up for me to do these broadcasts.”
Bonner’s game-day routine now involves arriving at the Hub to power on several monitors, a camera and a control box.
Bonner’s main monitor features the play-by-play camera along with thumbnails on screen for the other cameras and devices he may need to access. He has another monitor featuring the producer’s ISO camera and a third monitor to see his partner’s face during the broadcast. He also has a couple of Mac books available, one to access stats and another so he can see a stats person in the control room who relays vital stats during the game by writing those stats on a white board.
“When I was training to do this, I was told that I definitely needed to be able to see my partner’s face during the broadcast,” Bonner said. “I always have my partner’s face on one monitor.”
That advice proved handy in one of Bonner’s first remote broadcasts.
“I was working with Jay Alter and when the game started, I couldn’t hear Jay in my headphones and he couldn’t hear me on his end,” Bonner said. “But, I could see his face on the screen, so if his lips were moving, I knew he was talking and I knew not to talk. When his lips weren’t moving I could interject some quick analysis. We couldn’t have worked the entire game like this, but we were able to do a broadcast until the technical people fixed the problem around the first media timeout. I went back and watched those first few minutes and it was OK. We didn’t talk over each other and fortunately we didn’t repeat each other very much.”
The control box on his desk allows Bonner to control what he hears in his headset. He can hear from both his broadcast partner and producer off air and he can also talk back to those people off-air with a touch of a button. For instance, if Bonner hears his partner’s voice in his left ear only, he knows they are off-air. Bonner can also control a camera remotely if the game producer wants the fans to see him during the broadcast.
Not being at the game, sitting next to your broadcast partner certainly has it challenges. That on-air chemistry between partners could be harder to come by when the two people are working from different locations.
“I worked with Jay a little bit last year. He’s a good, young, up-and-coming broadcaster. Since we’ve worked together in the past, that made this new working arrangement a little easier to deal with. Now, before the season is over, I may do a game with someone I have never worked with before and that could prove to be a little more difficult.”
Bonner also is working games for some of the regional networks, such as Raycom, and these games he has worked on site. But even those contests, according to Bonner, have a different feel.
“There’s nobody there — no fans, no students, no bands. You can hear the ball bouncing and you can hear the players talking. And, they have us set up away from the court so we’re not near any of the players or coaches. It’s just a different environment.”
Once the pandemic subsides, Bonner wonders if announcers will once again be heading out to the arenas to work a broadcast or will some games still be done remotely.
“One thing I think we’ve done — we’re proving we can do this and I think we’re showing that we can do it pretty well. Unless you’re a professional producer or director, I’m not sure you can tell a big difference. The everyday fan just wants to watch the game and I think we’re giving them a solid, quality broadcast,” Bonner said.
“The Disney people, the people at ESPN have done an amazing job of making this work. Just the logistics of pulling off these broadcasts is unbelievable,” Bonner continued. “Getting all the equipment — the cameras, the monitors , the headsets — out to all the different broadcasters is quite an undertaking. Then, the people who work with an old head like me to get all this equipment set up and working properly do an incredible job. They’re doing an incredible job, giving us the opportunity to work these broadcasts and giving the fans at home the opportunity to watch the games.”
The biggest downside to working remotely?
“I miss the social aspect of being at the arena.” Bonner said. “I miss talking to the officials, visiting with the teams’ radio broadcasters, chatting with coaches. Those are things that can’t happen when I’m working from this office.”
But, as Bonner explains, there is one big advantage.
“Let me work a game that is being played in Tallahassee and be in my own bed 30 minutes after we finish the broadcast,” Bonner said, “now that’s something I can sign up for.”