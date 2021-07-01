After While, Crocodile
"Hi there, friend! My name is After While, Crocodile, but my friends here at the shelter just call my Crocodile.... View on PetFinder
The third annual ECBRO Virginia Bigfoot Convention officially opened Saturday at the New Hope Ruritan Club in Fort Defiance and continues Sunday.
New Valley Church will be hosting a Toy Story movie night on Saturday evening. The movie is expected to start around 9 p.m.
An Altavista man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday in Waynesboro Circuit Court following a guilty plea to three counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Nearly all in attendance were in favor of body cameras for deputies, but disagreed on the methods to achieve that goal.
Effective Thursday, it will be illegal to intentionally release a balloon outdoors. The civil offense is punishable by a $25 fine per balloon.
WILLIAMSBURG — Fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster at a Virginia amusement park stopped unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, officials said.
An 11-foot great white shark named Bluenose was spotted Wednesday near the coast of the Outer Banks.
Hazy Mountain Vineyards and Brewery in Afton recently celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, June 17, with a slew of new guests looking to enjoy a glass of Valley-produced wine while taking in the extraordinary views of the surrounding mountainscape.
A 12-year-old girl from Waynesboro died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon on Hermitage Road.
Charles Poland accomplished much in his 90 years.