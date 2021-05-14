Andy
Looking for the perfect couch companion? Andy is your guy! This sweet boy came to us from a rural shelter.... View on PetFinder
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services at Waynesboro Public Schools, gave details about the events during Tuesday night's monthly school board meeting.
After nearly two hours of public comment, the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to table discussion surrounding a Weyers Cave farm.
BRCC to award Waynesboro’s Joyce Colemon with its first-ever honorary degree during virtual commencement ceremony
Colemon, 73, will receive an Honorary Associate of Humanities degree from the college, the first-ever honorary degree awarded in its 54-year history.
Rockfish Gap Turnpike, also known as U.S. 250, was shut down Monday as chunks of greenstone bedrock broke free and slid down the steep mountain side sandwiched between Interstate 64 and the turnpike.
The Little Giants’ restraint at the plate helped the team to a 14-0 win over Staunton in nondistrict softball action.
Wilson Memorial had to work overtime on the softball diamond Tuesday, but the pay off in the end was worth it.
The Rivanna Trails Foundation is petitioning the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a feasibility study of the path from city to the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
Tina Kiracofe, ACPS director of instruction and instructional technology, gave details about June Academy and what virtual learning might look like for students next year during Thursday night's monthly School Board meeting.
Jacob Barker's two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 5-5 tie and the Waynesboro Little Giants went on to beat Staunton.