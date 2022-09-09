Tags
The win, number 52, ties Riverheads with Phoebus High School in Hampton for the state record of consecutive wins. Phoebus set that record back in 2011. The Gladiators also still own the nation’s longest active winning streak at 52 games.
The owner of a well-known Waynesboro business has closed its Main Street location after he and his two brothers pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of assault and battery.
Taking center stage was the 6th District congressional race between two-term incumbent Republican Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro.
Staunton got the win, and Storm coach Mike Bell got the Gatorade bath.
Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, received a sentence of 100 years, with 30 years suspended.
In the annual city-county rivalry "Battle For The Ball," the Stuarts Draft Cougars defeated the Waynesboro Little Giants.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell has been charged with assault and battery in a citizen-generated warrant.
Fort Defiance improved to 1-1 on the season and will host Waynesboro next week in its first game of the season against a district rival.
Brent Pry promised adversity. Still, it’s hard to imagine Virginia Tech’s rookie head coach envisioned this hot mess of a debut.
Three people were convicted of disorderly conduct in Augusta County District Court on Friday.
