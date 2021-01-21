Are you in Phase 1b? When to expect your vaccine and how to sign up in Waynesboro

Waynesboro is part of the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), which began phase 1b of vaccinations on Jan. 18.
Virginia's phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people over the age of 65, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, and people ages 16 to 64 with a high risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
As of Jan. 20, CSHD has given 3,680 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In its first week of phase 1b vaccinations, the local health department is focused on dental, pharmacies, home health, funeral homes, group home staff and residents, homeless shelter staff and corrections staff. In the second week, it will shift to volunteer medical personnel, veterinarians, additional medical personnel, K-12 staff and daycare staff.
Locally, CSHD is working with healthcare partners such as hospital systems, federally qualified health centers, and 10 local pharmacies throughout the district to start vaccinating persons aged 65 and up.
If you are over the age of 65, complete this survey to have your name added to the queue to receive notification when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. You will be contacted by CSHD if you are eligible and when a vaccine is available. Completing the survey does not reserve a COVID-19 vaccine for you or create an appointment.
If you are an employer or organization listed in phase 1b, complete this survey. The health department will reach out to schedule a clinic.
Others may complete the CSHD COVID-19 vaccine inquiry survey here. The health department will reach out when the vaccine is available to you based on the information you provide.
Want to know which group you are in and when you can expect to get the vaccine? Complete the Virginia Department of Health questionnaire here.
CSHD holds COVID-19 vaccine office hours on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for any questions on vaccines. These are 45 minute Q&A sessions for the general public. Join by phone by calling 1-844-992-4726 and using access ID 132 173 5589. When asked for an attendee ID, press #. Spanish health educators are available on Wednesdays. Questions also may be emailed to cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.
For even more vaccine updates, follow CSHD on Facebook at "Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) or visit their website at vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information/.
