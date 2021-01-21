Are you in Phase 1b? When to expect your vaccine and how to sign up in Waynesboro

Waynesboro is part of the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), which began phase 1b of vaccinations on Jan. 18.

Virginia's phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people over the age of 65, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, and people ages 16 to 64 with a high risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

As of Jan. 20, CSHD has given 3,680 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In its first week of phase 1b vaccinations, the local health department is focused on dental, pharmacies, home health, funeral homes, group home staff and residents, homeless shelter staff and corrections staff. In the second week, it will shift to volunteer medical personnel, veterinarians, additional medical personnel, K-12 staff and daycare staff.

Locally, CSHD is working with healthcare partners such as hospital systems, federally qualified health centers, and 10 local pharmacies throughout the district to start vaccinating persons aged 65 and up.