Sep 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Tyler Stewart, who plays Kip Shadduck in "Grandad steps Out," adds up the cost of taking three sisters on a date. Carla Coffey, who plays his aunt, is in the background. DEREK MICAH ARMSTRONG PHOTOS, THE NEWS VIRGINIAN Beth Grimm, who plays a nosy neighbor in "Grandad steps Out," talks to rick Marshall, who plays an old friend, as David Stewart, who plays the grandad, listens. David Stewart, who plays the grandad in "Grandad steps Out," practices a scene with rick Marshall, who plays an old friend. Related to this story Most Popular Waynesboro woman suspected of fatally stabbing twin sister The suspected killer of the woman found stabbed to death last week in an Albemarle County apartment is the victim's twin sister. Augusta County man dies in Nelson County crash The Virginia State Police identified the victim as Adam N. Blackwell, 40, of Crimora. Judge rules against Tracy Pyles' request for personal property information Tracy Pyles sought the information to gauge the impact of his proposal to levy a $100 flat tax. Waynesboro veterinarian Dan Woodworth retires after 55 years of practicing at Woodworth Animal Hospital Thursday marked the end of an era at Woodworth Animal Hospital in Waynesboro that spanned more than five decades. Waynesboro City Council to consider approval for 252-unit complex in West End on Monday The planned project by Thomas Builders of Virginia is at the corner of Rosser Avenue and Town Center Drive.