Aug 1, 2023 29 min ago 0 1 of 3 A car is taken off the track after participating in the demolition derby at the Augusta County Fair on Thursday. BEN CRAFT PHOTOS, THE NEWS VIRGINIAN A military vehicle drives on the track at the demolition derby. Drivers participate in the demolition derby at the Augusta County Fair on Thursday in Fishersville. Related to this story Most Popular Commissioner of the Revenue candidate Tracy Pyles escorted from Board of Supervisors meeting For the second time in two weeks, high drama happened at the end of an Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night. Leaky roofs, arsonists, bills: Nothing could part Phil Dulaney with his Afton Mountain empire Dulaney, 72, died July 15 at a senior living facility from complications from diabetes and heart disease. Thousands of tourists flock to Chincoteague Island for annual Pony Swim About 200 ponies swam across the Assateague Channel on Wednesday, continuing the 98-year island tradition. Virginia Tech coach and ex-Radford tennis star Martin Sayer dies at 36 "Just an unbelievable person," Hokies men's tennis coach Jim Thompson said. Staunton-Augusta YMCA unveils new site for community-building programs Phase I includes two multipurpose playing fields, a 4,000-square-foot pavilion, parking, and restrooms, and is projected to be completed by ne…