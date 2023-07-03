Related to this story
The countdown to the high school football season in the Shenandoah Valley has officially begun.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport canceled at least six flights Tuesday evening from Atlanta, Washington and New York.
For a third time in less than four years, the local man widely known as the "sign guy," Mason Hughes Pickett, has been convicted of attacking …
With the Virginia High School League unveiling its master schedule for the 2023 football season this season, the questions are abundant for th…
Robert Stephen Johnson III, 53, is accused of felony torturing or maiming two dogs.