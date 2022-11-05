Tags
A Waynesboro business owner is charged with embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports with the city over a six-month period between March and September of this year.
Contour Airlines kicked off service from Shenandoah Valley Airport on Tuesday.
The Little Giants had five runners finish in the top 20 en route to narrowly winning the Region 3C crown on Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Park in Fluvanna County.
Some area school employees are getting extra pay in time for the holidays.
Republican Rep. Ben Cline is celebrating 20 years as a legislator.
Signs advocating for a move of Augusta County courts to Verona dot familiar roadways in Fishersville and Stuarts Draft.
There aren’t enough Busters.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County,
During a campaign rally Youngkin said: "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California."
Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial will meet Tuesday evening at Fort Defiance with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
