The Augusta County Library is one of 215 libraries nationally receiving funding from the Public Library Association to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources.

The Augusta County Library will host various literacy courses throughout the fall. These programs are intended to build and strengthen digital literacy skills in the community.

Jennifer Brown, the library director, said, “As more public services, job applications and benefits are moving to a digital environment, and more Augusta County residents are gaining reliable access to high-speed internet through the country’s broadband initiative, these workshops are crucial for preparing residents for an increasingly digital world.”

The Augusta County Library will help patrons utilize the resources at an in-person workshop at the Fishersville location on Sept. 16. Nine additional workshops are planned throughout the fall across all of Augusta County.

Please contact the library or check the library’s website at augustacountylibrary.org for more information and the program schedule.