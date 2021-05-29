Bailey
"Check. Me. Out. My name is Bailey and I'm a 7-8 year old kitty that found myself homeless after my... View on PetFinder
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Protesters collectively took a moment of silence and kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds
There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...
Saturday’s graduation marked the school’s 51st annual commencement ceremony.
Following a slim 3-2 vote of approval, the city tax rate of 90 cents per every $100 of real estate value was narrowly passed at the Waynesboro City Council’s meeting Monday night.
Standing on a field swathed in red, where just a few short weeks ago Riverheads High School captured the state football championship, salutatorian Addison Obaugh told her classmates and the crowd that they should “glory in Red Pride like never before” because they “fought like Gladiators” and won.
Grace Christian School rallied from a 4-0 deficit Saturday afternoon and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh innng to defeat Westover Christian Academy.
“To say this board denied the purchase of body cams is not really accurate,” Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter said.
The only thing that could slow down Waynesboro’s girls soccer team Wednesday night was a lightning delay.
The suspect was transported from the scene to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical, The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.