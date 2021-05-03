Blue
“She was totally devoted to doing what she could to make people’s lives better," Del. John Avoli said. "That’s Anne Seaton in a nutshell."
Chesapeake man now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
A Chesapeake man now faces an additional felony charge of aggravated manslaughter in a drunk driving accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.
The crash remains under investigation.
The proposed equalized 83-cent tax rate will be considered at the May 10 Waynesboro City Council meeting.
The Riverheads Gladiators' seniors finished their football careers in historic fashion.
The entertainment value of Saturday's state Class 2 football championship was through the roof as Appomattox edged Stuarts Draft 48-41 to defend its title on Saturday at Cougar field.
The Riverheads football dynasty sits alone in the annals of Virginia history after the Gladiators waltzed to their fifth consecutive Class 1 state championship Saturday.
After a long wait, the Fort Defiance High School softball team will be the first in the county to play under the lights next season.
Despite some disagreement Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 fiscal year budget with a 10-cent increase on personal property taxes.
It’s advertised as a “special place” where children and adults of all ages can “experience a different kind of vacation.” Perched in the mountains of Southwestern Virginia, A.R.E. Camp is where campers have been flocking to for decades to hike, swim, meditate, eat meals made from the organic vegetable garden, and sing around a campfire. It’s also where at least eight women say they were ...