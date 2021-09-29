Bridgewater adds former Lee, JMU standout Mickens to women’s basketball staff

BRIDGEWATER — Former Robert E. Lee High School and James Madison University basketball standout Angela Mickens will return to the Valley basketball courts this winter as an assistant coach with the Bridgewater College women’s team.
Bridgewater head coach Jason Asbell announced the addition of Mickens to his staff Monday afternoon.
“Obviously, she was a phenomenal player at JMU. We’re very fortunate to find someone with her experience and background to join our program,” said Asbell. “We believe it’s a home run hire.”
Mickens re-wrote the record books at Robert E. Lee, holding the record for most points in a game, a season and career. She also holds the record for assists in a game, season and career plus the career steals record.
Mickens made the all-state team in each of her four seasons at Lee and in 2012, her senior year, she was named the state Player of the Year after leading the Lee Ladies to the state championship.
She continued her playing career at nearby JMU for head coach Kenny Brooks where she became one of the best point guards in program history.
As a junior she was named to the All-CAA second team and the CAA defensive team. She also made the Final 15 Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an honor that goes to the top point guard in the nation. She dished out 250 assists, the most in Dukes’ history.
She closed her career with a stellar senior campaign, earning All-CAA first team honors as well as being named to the CAA All-Tournament team. She played in 113 consecutive games and finished her career with 669 assists—the second-most in JMU history.
Mickens and her JMU teammates played in the WNIT in her first season and then the team won three consecutive CAA titles to earn three consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament.
“I love the fact that she played point guard,” added Asbell. “She’s going to be a huge asset for our young guards.”
Mickens has always had coaching in the back of her mind and she’s excited to begin her college coaching career close to home.
“I’m so excited. It’s a great opportunity. I’m excited to be able to give back to the game of basketball—the game that gave so much to me. This is a dream job. I’m going to bring energy, passion and a winning spirit to the program.”
Ironically, Mickens’ first game on the sidelines as a college coach will be played in her hometown when Bridgewater travels to Staunton to face Mary Baldwin in the season opener on Nov. 5. “That’s going to be fun,” added Mickens. “I’ll probably have a few friends and family in the stands for that one.”