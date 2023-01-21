Brief overnight closures set for I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg

VDOT said brief “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights starting next week.

The closures will be done between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. near Harrisonburg. Each closure is scheduled for 15 minutes or less. The closures will allow contractors to remove the concrete deck on the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over I-81 near mile marker 248.8.

During each night, the Virginia State Police will hold I-81 southbound traffic at exit 257 (Harrisonburg). The southbound entrance ramp at exit 251 in the Harrisonburg area will also briefly close during these times.

I-81 southbound lanes and on-ramps will reopen as soon as it is safe for traffic to drive under the Route 720 bridge.

Additional closures of I-81 northbound and southbound will happen during 2023 during certain phases of bridge demolition and construction.