2024: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican, launched his presidential campaign Monday, and is expected to face former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could launch his own bid as soon as this week.

FIRE: A nighttime fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others at a boarding school catering to remote, mostly Indigenous villages, authorities said.

SENATE: Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware announced Monday that he will not seek reelection to a fifth term in the U.S. Senate, paving the way for a wide-open contest for the seat he has held since 2001. He joins Democrats Ben Cardin of Maryland, Dianne Feinstein of California and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and Republican Mike Braun of Indiana as one of several incumbent senators who have announced that they will not seek reelection next year.

RULING: The Supreme Court said Monday it won't get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras, made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, from being sold in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling.

ELECTION: Greece faces new national elections as early as June 25, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirming Monday he would not try to build a coalition government — despite having dominated the ballot hours earlier by the most decisive margin in half a century.

G20: Delegates from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations began a meeting on tourism in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday that was condemned by China and Pakistan, as authorities reduced the visibility of security in the disputed region's main city. The delegates will discuss topics such as ecotourism, destination management and the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.