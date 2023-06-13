WORLD AGENCY: UNESCO announced Monday that the United States plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization's move to include Palestine as a member.

NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE: Across central Florida, the 49 victims killed and dozens more survivors of the massacre at a gay-friendly nightclub were remembered with the unveiling of a 44-foot-wide mural, the ringing of church bells and an overnight vigil at the site of the Pulse club on Monday, the seventh anniversary of the tragedy.

MEDICAID: The Biden administration urged states to slow down their purge of Medicaid rolls Monday, concerned that large numbers of lower-income people are losing health care coverage due to administrative reasons. The nation's Medicaid rolls swelled during the pandemic as states were prohibited from ending coverage. That came to a halt in April.

VOLCANO: The Philippines' most active volcano spewed lava down its slopes on Monday, prompting officials to warn tens of thousands of villagers to be prepared to flee from their homes if the gentle eruption turns into a violent and life-threatening explosion.

BIDEN: President Joe Biden underwent a root canal Sunday after experiencing some dental pain — a procedure that took him out of commission for his public events on Monday. The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure.

BOAT CAPSIZES: Multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.

