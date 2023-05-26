Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PROFILING: The Justice Department issued new guidance Thursday emphasizing investigations must be free from bias involving race and gender or against people with disabilities. "We have a responsibility to lead by example," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

PROBE: The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread failures in medical care, poor oversight and the use of performance-enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death, according to an investigation triggered by the 2022 death of sailor Kyle Mullen, 24.

NUCLEAR DEAL: Russia and Belarus signed a deal Thursday formalizing the deployment of Moscow's nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said Thursday that European allies are developing a program to train Ukrainian forces on the F-16 fighter jet.

IRAN MISSILE: Iran unveiled on Thursday in Tehran what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The Khorramshahr-4 has a 1,240-mile range.

TREATMENT: Pfizer received full approval Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, allowing the drug to remain on the market indefinitely. Over 11 million prescriptions were dispensed since the Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use in late 2021.

FLIGHT: Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space, marking what the space tourism company described as a "fantastic achievement."