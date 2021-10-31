Buffalo Gap grad Camille Ashby earns college volleyball honor

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Alderson Broaddus College volleyball senior setter Camille Ashby earned the school’s Battler of the Week honor Oct. 25 for her all-around performances from the previous week.
Ashby, a Buffalo Gap High School graduate, sparked the Battlers to a victory over West Virginia Wesleyan with 16 digs, 21 assists and two aces. She followed up in a win over Davis & Elkins with 15 assists and seven digs.
Ashby has been a staple for the Alderson Broaddus since her arrival from Buffalo Gap. She played in 12 matches as a freshman and 30 during her sophomore campaign. She was on the court for every match during the abbreviated season last spring and has led the Battlers in 16 matches entering the week this season.
Former Shenandoah District athletes swept the Battlers of the Week honors as East Rockingham graduate Jaylen McNair won the football award. McNair, a graduate transfer in his second year with the Battlers, passed for 233 yards and threw three touchdowns in leading the team to its first win of the season after beating West Virginia Wesleyan.