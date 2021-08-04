A destination of choice: Businesses are coming to Waynesboro

Waynesboro is about to see an increase in business.
Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, is just one of many in the city ready to welcome in a new slew of nationally recognized businesses to the community.
To him, the difference one year has made has been remarkable.
In the initial months of the pandemic, his department’s focus shifted to keeping Waynesboro’s existing businesses “alive and afloat.” However, after a few months, Hitchin said he began to see the city’s business attraction piece begin to pick up once again.
The city hasn’t looked back, as from a regional point of view, Hitchin said the number of projects that the city is reacting to for business attractions are almost reaching record numbers.
“Inquiries are up,” Hitchin said. “Overall, most businesses may not be back to where they were, but are heading that way. Some businesses that we’ve talked to have had record years.”
To close out 2021, Waynesboro has three new nationally recognized chains coming to town.
In mid-August, Dunkin is scheduled to open just off Interstate 64, while Tractor Supply Co. and Amazon are slated to open later in 2021.
Speaking of Amazon, Hitchin said the online juggernaut approached the city early in its plans to locate into the city at the former K-Mart on 2712 West Main Street.
Initial discussions about utilizing the 95,000 square foot building involved zoning, noise ordinances and other issues. Shortly after, Amazon had the lease and began construction on its new site.
The changes made since renovations began still amaze Hitchin, he said.
“If you’ve been by it before and after, it’s a pretty massive transformation,” Hitchin said.
There has yet to be an official date as to when the building will open, but Hitchin approximated that the business could begin seeking employees sometime in September so they can open somewhere “in the October timeframe,” but it all depends on the building’s construction schedule.
Like Amazon, Dunkin and several others had to stall out their openings in the city.
Luckily for the businesses and Waynesboro residents, the waiting is finally almost over.
Waynesboro Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Callison shared in the excitement of the residents, saying the new businesses provide a great opportunity to help the city grow.
“It’s great to see the explosion of new businesses coming to town,” Callison said. “It’s always great to have more options for residents, of course, but also [to] be a big draw off the interstate for tourists travelling through the area, hopefully stopping here for a few nights.”
Callison also sees the new businesses such as Dunkin and Popeyes Kitchen as great opportunities for more local businesses to be recognized at the end of the day, as well.
To her, the local businesses are what she wants travelers to remember about Waynesboro.
“To provide those options of nationally recognized names is always a positive,” Callison said. “Of course, local businesses are really great, too. I think that adds to the uniqueness and the character of our community.”
In addition to the previously mentioned businesses, Waynesboro residents can anticipate much more to come in 2022.
A new chain of businesses will be opened roughly this time next year in a new facility that will be built on the grounds of the former Ladd Elementary School just off Rosser Avenue.
Hitchin said the process to find the right developer for the job took nearly eight years.
However, after negotiating with Augusta County for the property, demolition on the former school is complete, cleanup has begun, and the project is officially, finally, underway.
The plan for the new facilities will be completed in two phases.
“The first phase will have five retail stores across the front,” Hitchin said. “That’s Sheetz, Chipotle, Popeyes Chicken, Aspen Dental and Take 5. Those five are all expected to be open by this time next year.”
As for the rest of the 13-acre site, Hitchin said plans have yet to be determined.
Waynesboro is undoubtedly growing.
In a previous press release, Mayor Bobby Henderson stated how great of an opportunity the city has to gain more recognition after construction is completed and businesses continue to enter the community.
“The further development of the Rosser Avenue corridor is a great complement to the area’s recent growth,” Henderson said. “The addition of these national brand establishments continues to secure Waynesboro’s position as a destination of choice for visitors and provides additional amenities and options for citizens.”
Hitchin can’t agree more with Henderson, noting that after years of planning, he’s excited to see what the future holds.
“We hear a lot that Waynesboro’s ‘on the bubble’ or ‘getting ready to explode,’” Hitchin said. “We think so, too.”