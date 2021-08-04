A destination of choice: Businesses are coming to Waynesboro

Callison also sees the new businesses such as Dunkin and Popeyes Kitchen as great opportunities for more local businesses to be recognized at the end of the day, as well.

To her, the local businesses are what she wants travelers to remember about Waynesboro.

“To provide those options of nationally recognized names is always a positive,” Callison said. “Of course, local businesses are really great, too. I think that adds to the uniqueness and the character of our community.”

In addition to the previously mentioned businesses, Waynesboro residents can anticipate much more to come in 2022.

A new chain of businesses will be opened roughly this time next year in a new facility that will be built on the grounds of the former Ladd Elementary School just off Rosser Avenue.

Hitchin said the process to find the right developer for the job took nearly eight years.

However, after negotiating with Augusta County for the property, demolition on the former school is complete, cleanup has begun, and the project is officially, finally, underway.

The plan for the new facilities will be completed in two phases.