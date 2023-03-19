It was a busy lunch hour Wednesday for the Barn Restaurant.

When the popular Southern-style eatery opened its doors to its new location on 408 East Main St. in Waynesboro, a line of customers was waiting to order the restaurant’s fried chicken and other comfort foods.

“We were the first ones here,” long-time customer Gale Smith said of the new location. “We’ve been waiting for it to open.”

The Barn Restaurant opened last year in June on East Main Street, where Tastee Freez used to be. However, owner Trey Wilkerson said the restaurant has thrived over the past seven months and decided to move across the street from the former location to expand. Wilkerson said this past week at its new location was a huge success.

"We were busy from open to close since every day we've opened," he said. "Everybody has been wonderful, the customers have been great, and everybody is enjoying everything. It's been pretty cool."

The new location of the Barn Restaurant used to be Don Lupe’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar. Before becoming a Mexican restaurant, it was Paul’s Italian Restaurant, owned by Greek restaurateur Paul Boukourakis. When Don Lupe closed, Wilkerson looked into renting the building, which came with a renovated kitchen. Wilkerson said the renovation process of the dining area only took a month to polish.

So far, customers have said they love the new location.

“It’s fabulous,” said customer Kelly Carter of the new spacious location. She and her friends ate an early lunch platter with a classic cheeseburger and a basketful of french fries.

Smith agreed.

“We love their food,” she said. “We think it’s a great location for him [Wilkerson]. He’s got more seating and more space.”

Smith's husband, Matt Smith, said he likes ordering the same food item knowing the taste will remain consistent.

“I can get the same thing, and it’s always good,” he said. “We’ve also ordered catering from the restaurant.”

The Barn Restaurant has added newer menu items, such as burgers and salads. The restaurant also has "Fishermen Fridays," which are special seafood items consisting of a fresh-breaded catfish fillet meal and a fresh-breaded shrimp meal. They still plan to add more specials in the coming months.

Seafood menu items will only be available Fridays. Soft drinks and sweet tea are still available, but no plans to serve alcoholic beverages, he said.

Since the Barn Restaurant has reopened, Wilkerson said he is hiring more employees, such as prep, line cooks, and other kitchen staff.

The restaurant will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Augusta Chambers of Commerce on March 23 at 11 a.m.