Think shark tank but in the River City.

Waynesboro’s Economic Development Authority, or EDA, hosted its Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne’s Pitch Night at the new Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s expanded space on Main Street on April 17.

The city’s grant-funded initiative to assist small businesses with start-ups and resources downtown, Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne, started the shark tank-style Pitch Night for business owners to compete for grant funds to assist in the start-up of a new business.

“It’s a culmination of an 8-week business-planning class, business plan preparation, and a lot of other preparations that we did to get to this point now,” said Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism. “They’ve done a fabulous job coming from virtually nothing from January to where they are now. It’s transformational.”

New and upcoming businesses such as Valley Fun Zone, the Glitter Bee, Boutique in the ‘Boro, Adorn Boutique, Crack O’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro, Band of Barbers Academy, Revival Decor + Design, and Between the Margins were all the eight participating finalists of the night.

The eight finalists presented their business ideas to five judges and the audience, with the final $53,000 grant awards divided among the top four winners. Judges chose the awards based on the start-ups’ creation, business viability, readiness and positive impact on the River City.

“I’ve been looking forward to this event since it came on the calendar,” Vice Mayor Jim Wood said before the Pitch Night’s presentations. “I just love seeing the new ideas people have.”

During presentations, each entrepreneur brought their vision to the table in PowerPoint forms, and some gave samples of their work to the judges. Each presentation shared their business idea, why they needed the grant money and presented the cash flow and the allocations required. They also shared their personal stories of why they started their business, all in under 10 minutes. Once the 10 minutes were up, the judges would have five minutes to ask more questions about the entrepreneurs’ business models.

Katie Harris, who owns the upcoming high-end sustainable fashion store Adorn Boutique on 139 N. Wayne Ave., said presenting her business pitch was “fabulous.”

“I feel supported in so many different aspects,” Harris said. “I feel like the information and the tools I gathered and the resources I was connected to has helped the process seem so attainable, and that’s exciting. I’m like, ‘I can do this.’”

Harris received a $12,000 grant to help her boutique from the city at the end of the night.

After a two-and-a-half-hour presentation of each small business owner, the judges began to deliberate on the eight finalists while everyone else networked. Shortly, the judges announced the final grant awards to four local businesses.

Although it was difficult for the judges, Hitchin told the business owners that Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne will still provide as many resources as needed.

“We will still make your dreams come true,” he said.

Grants winners:

• adorn boutique, provides local access to high-quality clothing and accessories not available elsewhere. $12,000.

• Crack O' Dawn Bakery and Bistro, a dedicated gluten-free bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and pastries. $25,000.

• Band of Barbers Academy, the founders are committed to teaching entrepreneurship through barbering for overlooked and underemployed youth and young adults. $6,000.

• Revival Décor + Design, upcoming retail shop featuring unique home decor products, custom-made furniture, interior designs, reclaimed flooring and lumber, and architectural salvage. $10,000.