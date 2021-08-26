Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail provides opportunities for beer lovers, local businesses

While McDaniel enjoys serving and talking with guests from out of town, the impact the passport creates that still excites him the most is the growing sense of community between folks from the Valley’s local towns and cities.

“One thing about the passport that I really like a lot is that it brings in people from Harrisonburg and entices them to come down to Waynesboro and Staunton, and even go down to Lexington and vice versa,” McDaniel said. “It’s just stuff they’ve never tried before.”

Whether guests are from the next town or the next state over, one thing Lanman said the Beerwerks Trail consistently brings in is an assorted band of colorful characters and bar patrons.

And he loves it.

“Here at Basic and also with the passport, we get such a broad spectrum of beer drinkers,” Lanman said. “From the craft casual drinker to the beer geeks and everybody in-between that is entering into the beer scene, it’s just a great spectrum. The passport program brings in all walks of life.”

Just like the relationships that residents may develop with Waynesboro’s breweries, Allen has enjoyed the relationship her business has had with the folks behind the trail.