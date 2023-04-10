STAUNTON — Newly-opened vintage fashion boutique, Juniper Lane, celebrated its grand opening Friday morning with city officials, area business owners and customers.

Owner Breanna Decker is a Staunton resident and has always wanted to open a boutique in the heart of downtown. She graduated from Liberty University in 2020 and worked as an assistant manager at Banana Republic in Charlottesville. While in college, she became a certified wedding planner and founded her own wedding planning business, Altas and Ember.

With her education and a jumpstart to being a small business owner, Decker said starting her boutique was a pretty swift process.

“I feel like you never know when you’re 100% ready,” she said, adding she had a tug on her heart to try something new. “I feel like I just had that courage and now it’s the time to take that leap of faith and see what happens.”

Decker began renovating Juniper Lane’s building space in January, and the fashion boutique held its soft opening on Feb. 2.

The shop sells casual, dressy and professional vintage-style clothing from the 1950s to the early 2000s for both men and women. In addition, since Decker also works within the wedding industry, Juniper Lane also sells vintage wedding dresses from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

“Anything 20 years or older is considered vintage,” Decker said. “My favorite era to style and curate would be the 70s and the 90s, but I like to have a variety for everybody.”

The clothing and accessories inventories usually come through word of mouth, hand-select pieces from bulk vintage markets, and donations. Like any thrift and consignment boutique, Decker and her staff will sift through the donated clothing, process and clean them, and then hang them on racks. The remaining donated clothes will then go towards organizations such as the Salvation Army or local theaters.

“I don’t want to throw them away,” Decker laughed. “That goes against my mission.”

In addition, Juniper Lane is partnered with a nearby tailor to make alterations to the one-of-a-kind pieces.

While thrifting and vintage finds have been popular with some shoppers for years, Decker said she wants to emphasize to her customers that they can still have a personal style when shopping sustainably and modernizing vintage fashion.

“Fast fashion, in general, the whole point is to kind of gimmick people with the latest trends,” she said. “I feel like what’s cool about vintage is that lots of the fashion pieces are timeless, so it’s like you’re not going to feel outdated or out of style because it’s very classic.”

Along with shopping sustainably, vintage clothing can sometimes be pretty pricey because of its value and organic textiles. However, Decker said she prices her clothing and accessories to be “fair and attainable” for people, especially local college students, to afford.

“Back in the day, everything was usually natural fibers like cotton, wool, cashmere, stuff like that, versus in today’s textiles, it’s all mixed with polyester and acrylic,” she said. “[Vintage] is more expensive, but I do try to keep them more on the attainable side because we have students from Mary Baldwin [University] come in.”

Owner of Burrow and Vine, Megan Burrows, was celebrating the grand opening in support of Decker.

“It makes my heart full. I was opening my shop in May of last year, so this is all fresh, and I’m planning my one-year of business soon,” Burrows said of the grand opening. “It’s good to see the other side of life, to see a young business joining the streets.”

Burrows also said she encourages thrifting and shopping locally because of the sustainability practices.

“To see the younger generation getting behind the sustainability of circular and reuse of things, it’s more than just clothes here, which is so much fun,” she said. “If we weren’t shopping locally, these streets would be dead. It would be a ghost town; it wouldn’t be as close as a community. All of these dollars are invested back into the community.”

Another small business owner, Holly Hillman, who owns Billy Opal boutique, said she loves the shop and is excited for Decker.

“I love it. Bree is awesome, and I think she brings a lot to the table,” Hillman said. “The price point is great, the location is awesome, and Bree has such a fresh look on everything, and I appreciate that for Staunton.”

Decker said she’s excited about the spring season and giving back to the Staunton community.

“I feel like every day has been rewarding, and I know I’ve made the right decision to take that risk,” she said. “The spring season is only going to get busier with the tourists that come in and with the warmer weather. So I’m just excited for all of that and to be a part of the Staunton community.”