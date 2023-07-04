Celebrate America's birthday all day long today as Turner Classic Movies and MOVIES! air lineups of beloved films with patriotic and/or all-American themes. TCM's lineup begins first, runs for over 24 hours and features Small Town Girl (1953), Million Dollar Mermaid (1952), Annie Get Your Gun (1950), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949), On the Town (1949), Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942), The Music Man (1962), 1972's 1776 (pictured), The Devil's Disciple (1959), The Scarlet Coat (1955) and Ah, Wilderness! (1935). Over on MOVIES!, the Independence Day movie lineup runs over 12 hours and features Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942), 1776 (1972), Born Yesterday (1950), and re-airs of Yankee Doodle Dandy and 1776.