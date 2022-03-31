Charges pending after Augusta County pursuit, crash

A driver who wrecked his vehicle twice after eluding law enforcement Wednesday night in Augusta County, has pending criminal charges.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office said their office and the Skyline Drug Task Force were conducting a criminal investigation Wednesday night in a hotel parking lot on Foursquare Lane in Fishersville.

A 37-year-old Waynesboro man encountered by police drove off in his 2011 Ford Fusion, refusing to stop. The pursuit ended when the Ford Fusion hit a 2016 Dodge truck that was turning into a restaurant parking lot on Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft. The Ford Fusion then struck a telephone pole and overturned. The utility pole was knocked down and struck an unoccupied GMC SUV parked in the lot.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle was treated and released from Augusta Health. The driver of the Dodge van was not injured.

The driver of the Ford Fusion has multiple criminal charges against him. The traffic crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

The investigation by the Skyline Drug Force continues.

