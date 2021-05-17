Charlene Darling
Charlene Darling has come down from the mountain to find her true love! She's ready to serenade you with her... View on PetFinder
“I can confirm that we have had an officer-involved shooting,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in the statement.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services at Waynesboro Public Schools, gave details about the events during Tuesday night's monthly school board meeting.
Wilson Memorial had to work overtime on the softball diamond Tuesday, but the pay off in the end was worth it.
Some Waynesboro High School seniors graduated during the school's first commencement ceremony of the weekend on Friday night.
Riverheads battled back from an early deficit and took the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday evening to defeat Wilson Memorial.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
A move toward a lower 83-cent city real estate tax rate was defeated by a 3-2 vote Monday night by Waynesboo City Council.
Riverheads junior Colton Kwiecinski pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout Thursday afternoon and his teammates gave him plenty of offensive support in a 16-0 Shenandoah District win over the Staunton Storm.
Wilson Memorial scored three runs in the top of the first inning Friday evening and never trailed in an 11-4 victory over Stuarts Draft.