Cline to appear at Waynesboro GOP headquarters Saturday

The Waynesboro Republican Committee will host 6th District Rep. Ben Cline for a meet and greet event Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Waynesboro Republican headquarters. The headquarters is located at 201 Rosser Ave.

Waynesboro Republican Committee Chairman Dwight Williams said several Republican candidates for local offices in Waynesboro in November have been invited to Saturday’s event.

Those include Ward D candidate for Waynesboro School Board Amber Lipscomb and Ward D Waynesboro City Council candidate Jim Wood and Ward C Waynesboro City Council candidate Jeremy Sloat.

Cline, R-Botetourt, is seeking his third term in the 6th District seat. He is opposed in November by Democrat Jennifer Lewis, a Waynesboro resident.

