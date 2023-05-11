CORRECTIONS May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The News Virginian seeks to correct errors promptly. To report an error in the newspaper, call 932-3556. 0 Comments Tags Politics Criminal Law The Press Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boutique motel in Augusta County boasts self-check-in, natural charm Those visiting River City have another place to stay. Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47 She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. Augusta Sheriff said the work continues without body and dash cams funded “Nothing changes for me,” Sheriff Donald Smith said. “We’ll do the job and be as transparent as possible.” Virginia teen dies after hole collapses on Outer Banks beach Family and friends went looking for the 17-year-old before finding him buried under several feet of sand in a hole dug on a back dune behind t… Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.