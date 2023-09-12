The News Virginian seeks to correct errors promptly. To report an error in the newspaper, call 932-3556.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspected killer of the woman found stabbed to death last week in an Albemarle County apartment is the victim's twin sister.
The Washington Post reported that it had viewed videos in which Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, urged viewers to pay the couple with "ti…
Tracy Pyles sought the information to gauge the impact of his proposal to levy a $100 flat tax.
The Virginia State Police identified the victim as Adam N. Blackwell, 40, of Crimora.
The planned project by Thomas Builders of Virginia is at the corner of Rosser Avenue and Town Center Drive.